Trending Report-Human Capital Management Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

The Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market would grow from USD 17.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 24.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Workday (US), Oracle (US), ADP (US), SAP (UK), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Ultimate Software (US), Ceridian (US), SumTotal (US), Kronos (US),Infor (US), Talentsoft (France), EmployWise (India), PeopleStrategy (US),Cornerstone (US), Meta4 (US), Ramco Systems (India), Bamboo HR (US), Namely (US), Workforce Software (US), Zoho (India), Sage Group (UK), Epicor Software (US), Zenefits (US), Paylocity (US), Gusto (US), Bitrix (US), Benefitfocus (US), WebHR (US), Talentia Software (France), PeopleFluent (US), Vibe HCM (US), Rippling (US), Ascentis (US), and BizMerlinHR (US).

The adoption of the remote work culture by businesses across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic is introducing new challenges to HCM software and service providers. The major challenge faced is updating offerings as per the working culture of organizations. HCM providers can advance their software during this pandemic by adding new capabilities, such as tracking employee health and location.

Majority of HCM solutions are expected to be deployed in cloud, and so cloud based deployment will outperform the on-premises deployment and will have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises are moving toward cloud-based deployment to minimize operational cost andachieve greater ease in sharing data with multiple parties.

