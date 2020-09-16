Trending Report-LMS Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Cornerstone On Demand, Blackboard, Saba Software, D2L Corporation, Adobe Systems and Others.

The Global LMS Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 25.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Cornerstone On Demand(US),Blackboard (US), D2L Corporation (Canada), Adobe Systems US),Cross Knowledge (US), Oracle (US), SAP SE(Germany),Docebo(Canada), PowerSchool (US),IBM(US),Epignosis(US), Pearson PLC (UK),McGraw Hill(US),SumTotal Systems LLC(US),Absorb Software LLC (Canada), iSpringSolutions, Inc. (US), G-Cube (India), Latitude CG, LLC (US), UpsideLMS (India), Paradiso (US).

In the cloud-deployed LMS, services are hosted over the internet connection, and users can log into the service provider’s site. Teachers or trainers can upload course content, create new courses, and interact with learners via their internet browsers to refrain from the installation of the required management software.

As businesses have become more competitive after the second wave of globalization, the importance of human resources has increased significantly over time and employee training and development has become a new norm. In various corporate organizations, industrial methods used for training and development are different.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the global LMS market by component, delivery mode,deployment mode,user type, and regions.It has a detailed analysis of the key industry players to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, new service launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, expansion, and the competitive landscape associated with the global LMS market.