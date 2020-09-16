Union Minister Nitin Gadkari corona infected, tweeted information | Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests covid-19 positive.

India

New Delhi. Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari has been found with corona infection. Nitin Gadkari provided this information himself by tweeting. Nitin Gadkari tweeted and wrote: Yesterday I felt weak after which I consulted the doctor. During my check-up I was tested for corona that came out positive. Right now I am healthy and good with your prayers. I have isolated myself.

Let us know that there are more cases of infection in the country today than five million. In the past 24 hours, 90,123 new cases were reported and 1,290 people died. Most importantly, the cases have increased from 40 lakh to 50 lakh in just 12 days. That is to say, 10 lakh new cases have been reported in 12 days. The first 10 million corona cases in the country were reported in 107. Reached 10 to 20 lakhs in 21 days. After this, it had passed 30 lakhs in 16 days and 40 lakhs in 13 days. At the same time, it took only 11 days to exceed the figure of 50 lakhs after 40 lakhs.

India is the second most affected country in the world in total active cases and total corona cases. When we talk about the death rate, India ranks third in the world in terms of deaths. In the last 24 hours, 94,372 new cases have been registered, increasing the number of infected in the country to 47,54,357. Of these, 9,73,175 cases are active, while 37.02,596 patients are cured. So far, 78,586 people have died across the country as a result of the Corona epidemic. Worldwide, every corona has one Indian patient. While one in eleven coronation patients worldwide is Indian.

