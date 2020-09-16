VEHICLE TRACKING SYSTEM MARKET 2020 || AT&T INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY., CARTRACK, CONTINENTAL AG, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, VERIZON., SPIREON, INC., GEOTAB INC., INSEEGO CORP., TOMTOM INTERNATIONAL BV.

Vehicle tracking system market is expected to reach USD 18.71 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 17.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on vehicle tracking system market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Global Vehicle Tracking System Market Scope and Market Size

Vehicle tracking system market on the basis of offering has been segmented as products, and services. Products have been further segmented into wired trackers, wireless trackers, onboard diagnostics device & advance trackers, standalone trackers, and other products. Services have been further segmented into integration & deployment services, managed services, and professional services.

Based on system type, vehicle tracking system market has been segmented into active systems, and passive systems.

On the basis of technology, vehicle tracking system market has been segmented into connectivity technology, global positioning system (GPS), global navigation satellite system (GLONASS), and other technologies.

Based on vehicle type, vehicle tracking system market has been segmented into passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

On the basis of vehicle propulsion, vehicle tracking system market has been segmented into ICE vehicles, and electric vehicles.

The major players covered in the vehicle tracking system market report are AT&T Intellectual Property., Cartrack, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Verizon., Spireon, Inc., Geotab Inc., Inseego Corp., TomTom International BV., Teletrac Navman US Ltd, RUPTELA, Trackimo, nuevastech, Pricol Limited, US Fleet Tracking, Mobiliz, Global Tracking Group, LLC., RAM Tracking, Concox, Meitrack Group., Nero Global, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Vehicle tracking system market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, offering, system type, technology, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, application and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the vehicle tracking system market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

