Video of a woman wearing a cobra snake in a saree made a big impression on social media, praising users | snake catcher nirjara chitty saves cobra snake in saree video viral

Nirjara went to the wedding ceremony

Actually the video of a woman given on the internet causes a lot of commotion, in easy language people are very fond of the video. It can be seen that a woman is seen wearing a snake in a sari. Internet people appreciate this woman’s courage. The video clearly shows that a cobra has come out in a house and the woman reaches there to receive it.

Video viral on social media

Let me tell you that the woman featured in the video is none other than Nirajara Chitti, who is a snake catcher. According to media reports, Nirajra Chitty was said to be attending a wedding ceremony at the home of a relative. She was also dressed in a shaadi to go to the wedding. As soon as she came out of the house, she got the news that the cobra snake was hiding in one place.

He was wearing a sari, reaching for the snake to catch it

Nirajra Chitti rushed to catch the cobra without thinking about anything. Due to the short time, he came up with the idea of ​​catching a cobra snake while wearing a sari. The video where she rescues the King Cobra snake in a saree has now gone viral. Let me tell you that both Nirajra Chitty and her husband Anand are wildlife experts in Belgaum, Karnataka.

Rescue done with poles and flashlight

Anand and Nirjara also have their own YouTube channel where they learn the art of snake rescue. This video of Nirjra catching a cobra snake is by Dr. Ajayita posted on his Twitter handle. In the video you can see Nirajra trying to take out the snake hidden behind the shelf with the help of a stick and a mobile flash. Meanwhile, the snake hides the things that are kept there.

King cobra snake caught by hand

In such a situation, Nirajra removes every item and searches closely for a cobra. When the snake appears, she grabs it with her own hand. After this, Nirajra takes out the hose and puts it in a bag. In the video, Nirajra explains that she is going to a wedding ceremony, so there was no time to change the saree. The video has been viewed 4.5 million times on Twitter and a lot more on Reddit. Many social media users left the affected comments, while others praised the snake catcher.