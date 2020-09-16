Zinc Metal Market 2020 Size, Share & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Zinc Metal Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the zinc metal market include Korea Zinc Group, Nyrstar, Hindustan Zinc, Glencore Xstrata, Votorantim, Boliden, Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals, Teck, China Minmetals Corp., Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

With its ever-increasing areas of application, the global Zinc industry is projected to grow in the near future. China is the largest producer of Zinc, and contributes to about 1/3rd of the worldwide production. Increasing demand for Zinc in industries such as the manufacturing industry, pharmaceutical, automobiles, and others drives the growth of the zinc market. The property of Zinc also influences the use of Zinc like alloy products, galvanization products. The largest customer of galvanizing products is the automotive industry & construction industry.

Market Segmentation

By Type

3N

4N

Others

By Application

Steel Industry

Zinc Alloy

Rolled Zinc

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for zinc metal market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

