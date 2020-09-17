5 Chinese hackers steal data from many countries, including India and America | five Chinese citizens accused of megahacking

International

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Published: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 8:19 PM [IST]

Washington The US Department of Justice has accused five Chinese citizens of hacking into more than 100 companies and institutions in the US and abroad. They have been accused of stealing software data and confidential business-related information from institutions in various countries, including the US and Indian government networks. Hackers installed Cobalt Strike malware on protected Indian government computers.

US Deputy Attorney General Geoffrey Rosen said on Wednesday that the charges have been raised in the case. As part of this, five Chinese citizens have hacked computer systems. In addition, two Malaysian citizens have been accused of helping hackers. Malaysian citizens were arrested on Sunday and Chinese citizens were declared fugitive, according to a statement by the Justice Department.

The Deputy Attorney General said the Justice Department has used every available tool to prevent illegal computer intrusion and cyber attacks by these Chinese citizens. Unfortunately, computers outside of China were the target of instigation of the Chinese Communist Party and information about intellectual property rights that benefited China was stolen. The English newspaper Indian Express reported that the Chinese government oversees more than 10,000 Indian people and organizations.

In 2019, the conspirators targeted the websites of the Government of India as well as the virtual private network and database server of the Government of India. The conspirators used the VPS provider server to break into the Indian government’s VPN network. In the attacks, the conspirators loaded ‘Cobalt Strike’ malware on protected computers owned by the Indian government. The breach has affected the computer networks of more than 100 companies in the US and abroad.

China should seriously work on the withdrawal of troops from LAC: India

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed