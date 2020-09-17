A Chinese research vessel entered the Indian Ocean and ran after seeing the Indian Navy warship. Chinese ship sails into Indian Ocean amid Ladakh tension, fleeing to see Indian Navy warship

Chinese research vessel ran away after seeing a warship

Last month, as tensions between India and China continued in eastern Ladakh, a research vessel belonging to China’s Yuan Wang class entered the Indian Ocean via the Straits of Malacca. Government sources told ANI news agency that Indian warships deployed in that area were constantly tracking the movements of that Chinese ship. According to sources, when that research vessel of China realized that Indian naval vessels are constantly watching it, they were forced to return to China a few days ago. In fact, China often ships such research vessels, trying to gather sensitive information about the Indian maritime sector.

Chinese ship ran away before

In December last year, the Chinese research vessel Xi Yan 1, near Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, reportedly conducted research activities as it entered the Indian coast. However, it was detected by the maritime surveillance aircraft deployed in the area. China may be using such research vessels to spy on the Indian Ocean and the Southeast Asian region from Andaman to India. But the law does not allow any other country in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone to conduct research or search activities, so Indian warships at the time asked the Chinese research vessel to leave the Indian Sea immediately.

The Indian Navy has increased its vigil

Let us know that between December 2019 and January 2020, approximately 6 Chinese research vessels have been seen entering the Indian Ocean via the Strait of Malacca. Security experts believe there should be vigilance for China’s antics. However, the Indian Navy has stepped up its surveillance in the Indian Ocean since the Galvan Valley incident. It was recently reported that the Indian Navy had also sent its warships to the South China Sea to monitor Chinese activities. Significantly, US warships in the South China Sea have also been highly active in recent months and are ready to respond to any challenge from China.