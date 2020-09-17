Amit Shah’s first meeting, four days after joining AIIMS, ushered in the water supply project through video conferencing. Amit Shah attends a virtual meeting in his constituency four days after being handed over to AIIMS

Bridges in addition to PM Modes

The inauguration of a water supply project of Rs 229 crore through video conferencing in his Lok Sabha Gandhinagar constituency, Amit Shah said, due to the work PM Modi has done for the public as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the people of the country have Koos him in 2014. Since then, the lives of about 600 million people have improved. Modi did that in 5 years, which Congress could not do in 70 years.

24 hours and 365 days of clean water

The foundation stone of the plan was laid through video conferencing, Shah said, that a healthy and prosperous India has always been Narendra Modi’s promise. This arrangement reflects the intention of the government of Modi to provide every household with water so that the residents of Gandhinagar receive clean drinking water 24 hours and 365 days and prevent disease.

Amit’s health hasn’t been good for the past few days

Amit’s health has not been good for the past few days. Amit Shah was found corona-infected last month. He was then admitted to Medanta Hospital. Amit Shah became corona positive on August 2, was released from hospital after recovery. A few days later, he deteriorated again and was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 with respiratory problems. He was fired from AIIMS on August 31. After this, four days ago on Saturday around 11 p.m., he again had trouble breathing and was admitted to AIIMS.