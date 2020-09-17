Bills related to farmers passed in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said – many powers are confusing. Passing the historic agrarian reform laws in Lok Sabha is an important moment for farmers and the agricultural sector, says PM Modi

India

oi-Ankur Kumar

Published: Friday, September 18, 2020

New Delhi. In the Lok Sabha, two agricultural laws were passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid fierce resistance from opposition parties. These are two bills – Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the second is Price Assurance and Farmers (Protection and Empowerment Bill) 2020 on Agricultural Services. Earlier on Tuesday, a bill – the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed. However, amid the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur as Union minister and opposition from other parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many powers were involved in misleading farmers against agricultural bills.

PM Modi tweeted, “The passing of historic agrarian reform laws in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the country’s peasants and agricultural sector. These bills will really free farmers from middlemen and all obstacles.” He said that with this agricultural reform, farmers will have new opportunities to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. This gives our agricultural sector the benefit of modern technology, while the farmers are empowered.

PM Modi went on to say that many powers are involved in confusing the farmers. I assure my peasant brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and public procurement will continue. These bills will really empower the farmers by giving them many more options. Let us tell you that the Minister of Agriculture and Peasant Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, on Thursday called the bills on agricultural products and price insurance as “ transformative, ” said the farmers’ minimum support price (MSP) mechanism will continue and because of these bills no one on the system Is not affected. Tomar said this is not a bill that binds farmers, but a bill that gives farmers freedom. This will increase competition, ensure that farmers receive rewarding prices for their products and also have access to private investment and technology.

