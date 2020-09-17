BJP MP Tejashwi Surya said, Rahul Gandhi is nothing more than a Twitter troll. Tejasvi Surya says Rahul Gandhi is nothing more than Twitter troll. His politics are limited to his tweets

He is absent from Parliament, roads, party rallies: amazing

BJP MP from Tejashwi Surya, seat of parliament in South Bangalore, said on Thursday: ‘Rahul Gandhi is nothing more than a Twitter troll. His politics are limited to his tweets. He is absent from parliament, roads, party rallies. She’s like some anonymous trolls. It’s not that his tweet means anything outside of Twitter. He went on to say that it is difficult to understand how someone who has not worked for a day in their life can understand unemployment.

Surya said he (Rahul Gandhi) does not know the pain of unemployed youth

Surya said he (Rahul Gandhi) does not know the pain of unemployed youth. He has no moral right to speak on this matter. He said, “It is true that the world economy has been declining due to corona and economic conditions. He said: “The government has taken note of this fact and is seeking to increase employment and investment. At the same time, the government is also trying to ensure that the youth of India get a permanent job in the country.

Rahul Gandhi surrounded Modi’s government over unemployment

Earlier in his tweet, Rahul Gandhi had said, “This is why the country’s youth should celebrate #National Unemployment Day today. Work is respect. How long will the government be reluctant to award this honor?” Let me tell you that Surya has been on the RSS and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and is currently the Secretary General of BJP’s Youth Front. Surya’s uncle Ravi Subramanya is a BJP MLA from Basavanagudi.