BJP MP Tejashwi Surya wrote to Piyush Goyal demanding ‘Bangalore Rose’ ban on onion exports. BJP Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya Writes to Piyush Goyal Demand to Lift Bangalore Rose Onion Export Ban

New Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from South Bangalore Tejashwi Surya has backed the central government’s ban on onion exports. However, he has requested the Center to release exports of a certain variety of onions ‘Bangalore Rose’ as it does not have an Indian market. He said there are very few buyers of this kind of onions in the country, in this case the farmers who grow ‘Bangalore Rose’ have many problems.

Tejashwi Surya told ANI news agency: ‘The decision to ban onion exports in order to regulate prices in the domestic market is welcome. However, there is a variety in and around Bengaluru including Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapur mainly for export – ‘Bangalore Rose’, Sakya has no domestic market. ‘He went on to say,’ Farmers who grow this variety of onions are in trouble because that variety is also banned. So I wrote to Secretary of Commerce Piyush Goyal asking him to release this particular onion variety so that farmers in Karnataka can continue to benefit from the export activities. ‘

Maharashtra farmer saddened by ban on onion exports, Devendra Fadnavis writes to Trade Minister

Farmers growing this variety of onions are in trouble, as the ban also includes that variety. That’s why I wrote to the Minister of Commerce asking him to exempt this particular onion variety from the ban so that farmers in Karnataka can take advantage and continue their export activities: Tejasvi Surya https://t.co/QVzVI9vr5b

– ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Please explain that heavy rains in the southern states have damaged onion crops. As a result, onion prices on the domestic market are constantly rising. The General of Foreign Trade said in a notice that all types of onion exports are prohibited immediately. It also includes Bengaluru Rose and Krishnapuram Onion. An official said onion prices in the country have risen and there is a shortage in the domestic market. This shortage is seasonal, but in recent months during the Kovid-19 epidemic, a lot of onion has been exported. India exported $ 198 million onions in April-June.

