BOPP Synthetic Paper Market Overview, Global Demand and Industry Outlook 2020

The global BOPP synthetic paper market share worth 156 million USD in 2016, is expected to record a CAGR of 7.1% over 2017-2022.

Yupo, Nan Ya Plastics, HOP Industries, American Profol

BOPP Synthetic Paper can be divided into three categories: normal tensile (NT) type, high tensile (HT) type and other type. Normal type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 58.29% in 2017, followed by High type, account for 32.13% and other type account for 9.59%.

Asia region is the largest supplier of BOPP Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 53.2% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 41.3% in 2016.Asia is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following Asia, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29% in 2016.

Coated Synthetic Paper

Uncoated Synthetic Paper

Label

Non-Label

Geographically, the global BOPP Synthetic Paper market has been fragmented into several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe on the basis of productivity of several companies. Each and every segment along with its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying numerous factors such as top manufacturers, prices and revenue.

