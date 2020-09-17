CBI raid on 10 sites of 5 private companies, including Delhi-NCR. CBI riad in the 10 locations of 5 private companies including Delhi-NCR

New Delhi. CBI teams have raided 10 sites since Thursday morning, including the sites of five private companies, in Delhi, Jaipur, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. CBI teams have been searching the homes and offices of these companies and other individuals since morning and the investigation is ongoing. CBI said on Thursday that a case has been registered against 5 private companies and unknown individuals from Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Gurugram, based on a complaint. These companies are said to have sent PUPs (potentially unwanted programs) to victims’ computers via fake messages.

