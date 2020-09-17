China should seriously work towards withdrawal of troops from LAC: India | China should sincerely work with India to fully withdraw all areas of friction at the earliest: MEA

Published: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 6:52 PM [IST]

New Delhi. A major statement from the State Department came out Thursday amid tensions between India and China over LAC in Ladakh. Foreign ministry spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said the Chinese side should fairly withdraw its troops from all areas, including Pangong Lake, along with the Indian side. I want to tell you that both countries are currently trying to resolve the tension in Ladakh through political channels.

Foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on Thursday that China should seriously work with India to withdraw troops from all disputed areas at the earliest. He said there has been consensus in recent ministerial talks on the rapid and complete withdrawal of troops. Both sides should focus on reducing tensions in disputed areas to avoid situations that could aggravate the situation.

Anurag Shrivastava said we hope that China will strictly respect and comply with the LAC and make no further efforts to change the status quo. Spying on many Indian citizens, including politicians, by the Chinese company Zenhua Data, Anurag Shrivastava said that the Chinese side says Zenhua Data is a private company and the Chinese government has nothing to do with it.

A State Department spokesperson said the government has set up a committee of experts headed by the National Cyber ​​Security Coordinator to submit its report within 30 days to investigate this espionage case. Meanwhile, amid reports that Chinese companies are spying on some Indian leaders, the government raised the issue here with the Chinese ambassador on Wednesday.

