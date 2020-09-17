China’s anti-submarine planes entered the border with Taiwan, forced to flee back to a few countries. Chinese anti-submarine planes entered the Taiwan border

Anti-submarine jets have been infiltrated

The new dispute between China and Taiwan occurred on Wednesday, as two anti-submarine fighters from China entered its air range. China had a misunderstanding that Taiwan is a small country, so it wouldn’t be able to compete and its arbitrariness would continue, but something happened upside down there. The Taiwan Air Force also acted shortly after the infiltration.

Chinese planes ran back

The Taiwan Air Force and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have issued a warning as soon as Chinese anti-submarine fighter jets entered their air range, according to reports from Taiwanese media. He clearly told fighter jets that you have to get back to your limits immediately or face the consequences. China was surprised by Taiwan’s aggressive approach and immediately withdrew its jets. It is able to protect its air border, according to a statement by the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Those who violate this will be taken action.

Visit US officials

The day China arrives, it remains in the throes of infiltration into its border with Taiwan. This time, the infiltration took place at a time when senior US officials are visiting Taiwan. Earlier, a report came out that the Chinese Sukhoi-35 plane has crashed on the border with Taiwan. At the time, it was alleged that Taiwan’s air defense system killed the Chinese plane, but Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs later dismissed the claim.

There was a warning last week

Let us tell you that last week China also violated the air border. During that time, Taiwan’s Defense Minister tweeted, writing, “Don’t cross your borders.” China again sent its fighter jets to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Make no mistake, Taiwan wants peace but will also protect its people. According to media reports, the planes were in the Taiwan Identification Zone, which is located on Taiwan’s main island and Pratas Island under Taiwan’s control.