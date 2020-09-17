Dental Loupes Market 2020 Trends, Share & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Dental Loupes Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the dental loupes market include Carl Zeiss Meditec, Orascoptic (Kavo Kerr), Halma, Heine, Designs For Vision, SurgiTel (GSC), Sheer Vision, Seiler Instrument, PeriOptix (DenMat), KaWe, Rose Micro Solutions. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders among dental clinicians and increasing application of dental loupes in restorative dentistry and endodontic practice is driving the market growth. Furthermore, extended adjustment period constricting its use during the dental surgeries are factors restraining the market growth. According to the World Health Organization’s Oral Health factsheet in 2012, globally up to 16%-40% of children in the age group 6 to12 years old are affected by dental trauma due to unsafe playgrounds, unsafe schools, road accidents or violence. Trauma and related disorders often require implant procedures generating the need for dental loupes and cameras. Geriatric population with dental problems is another impetus for growth of the market, as they face oral health issue such as shrinkage of gums with age, leading to the tooth decay or infection, loss of teeth, and poor fitting dentures. According to WHO oral health factsheet 2012, around 30% of people aged 65–74 years have no natural teeth and burden is expected to increase in near future.

Market Segmentation

The entire dental loupes market has been sub-categorized into product and applications. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

TTL Loupes (through the lens loupes)

Flip-Up Loupes

By Applications

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for dental loupes market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

