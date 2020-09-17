Despite opposition opposition, both agricultural laws were passed by ballot in the Lok Sabha. lok-sabha-passes-farmers-produce-trade-and-commerce-agreement-price-insurance-farm-services-bill-2020

New Delhi. The Lok Sabha proceedings, which lasted until 9:45 pm Thursday, eventually passed both the ‘Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020’ and ‘Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill 2020 on Agricultural Services’ law. adopted. went. Opposition parties opposed these bills, calling them very harmful to the farmers. After the bill was passed, Speaker Om Birla suspended proceedings until yesterday at 3:00 pm.

