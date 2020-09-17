Due to Corona, increased rigor in Mumbai, 144 implemented until September 30. Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from midnight to September 30 due to coronavirus

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Published: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 9:17 PM [IST]

New Delhi. In view of the rapidly growing coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Uddhav government has imposed new restrictions in the city. To counter the movement and gathering of people, the police have implemented section 144 of the CrPC in the city. These restrictions are implemented with immediate effect. These restrictions in Mumbai will continue until September 30. However, there is no change in the city unlock guidelines.

According to the order of the administration, the police will have to strictly enforce Article 144. There is no change in city unlocking guidelines. However, all types of exemptions continue to apply to those who are exempted in the guidelines of the Government of India. Mumbai police have said the people’s movement is only allowed for government-listed emergency services and non-emergency services.

According to the order, the rules of section 144 will be followed so that no more than four people can wander around, and action will be taken against those who wander at night for no valid reason. Media, banks, vegetables, groceries, hospitals, telephones, internet, electricity, gas pumps, SEBI and stock exchanges, people engaged in essential works such as Port Department will be exempt.

Aditya Thackeray tweeted after the order came that there is no need to panic. This order is only an extension of the August 21 order and no new restrictions have been imposed. After a brief hiatus from the Mumbai epidemic in June-July, new cases have now started. More than 23,000 cases have been reported across the state of Maharashtra within 24 hours. Previously, to prevent the coronavirus infection from spreading in Mumbai, the civil body decided to seal 10 or more Kovid-19 patients when they were found in a building.

