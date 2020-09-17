Film actress Rajeshwari Sachdev corona infected, isolates herself at home | Film actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tests positive for COVID-19.

New Delhi. Film actress Rajeshwari Sachdev Corona has been infected. This information was provided by the actress herself via a post on social media. In an Instagram post, Rajeshwari, who provided information about her health, wrote that I am also done, my corona test came positive. A few days ago I noticed symptoms of corona and then got my corona test, which came out positive. I isolated myself at home and quarantined myself. I am under the supervision of doctors and the situation is under control. Let me tell you that Rajeshwari was recently featured in the Shaadi Mubarak TV series. The actress has called on all those people to get tested, who have come into contact with me in recent days. May all people be safe, pray that I get well soon, I pray that all people stay Kovid free and safe.

After Rajeshwari’s Insta Post, many people have prayed for her recovery as soon as possible. Please tell that Rajeshwari Sachdev had the Antakshari series. She organized Antakshari together with Annu Kapoor Rajeshwari Sachdev. She has also appeared in several movies and TV series. She had worked in Shyam Benegal’s Sarkar Begum film, in which she received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Rajeshwari was married to actor Varun Vadola. Varun Vadoda was featured on TV So Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

