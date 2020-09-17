Gold smuggling case: NIA questions Kerala minister Katie Jaleel Gold smuggling: Kerala minister Jaleel questioned by NIA, opposition intensifies protests

Thiruvananthapuram. The NIA has questioned Katie Jaleel, a minister in P Vijayan’s government in Kerala, in the gold smuggling case. Jaleel was also recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. Sources say the agency is not relying on his statement. He had said there was no gold in the box and that the books he distributed in his constituency were religious books. In the images shown on the news channels, Jaleel was seen in a private car at the NIA office around 6 a.m. During this time, the Congress and the opposition parties were there. During the protest, opposition parties demanded the resignation of Minister Katie Jaleel.

No official information has been provided about this from the NIA or the cabinet of the minister. Jaleel also appeared here before the ED last week and his statement was recorded. The minister had previously admitted that he had received the shipment of the Holy Quran from the UAE embassy in Thiruvananthapuram, which, according to a senior customs official, was “primarily a violation of FCRA.” . He said in a Facebook post after news from the ED questioned the minister, “The truth will prevail. Only the truth. Even if the whole world is against it, nothing will happen.”

