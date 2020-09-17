High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market 2020 Size, Key Players & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the high speed steel (HSS) metal cutting tools market include Addison & Co., Ltd., Inc., Bohler Uddeholm Corporation, BIG Kaiser Precision Tooling, Erasteel SAS, Kennametal, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rising requirement of high-speed cutting tools for fabricating product of high quality, higher accuracy, and high precision products has been driving the demand for HSS cutting tools. The global manufacturing industry is undergoing fully automated with recent new breakthroughs in cutting technology, rapid cutting has been prioritized with improved high-speed cutting. Growing fabrication of metal products is supporting demand for HSS cutting tools. High-speed steels play a very significant role in metal cutting and have been gaining robust popularity due to its excellent hardness, high wear resistance, and toughness properties. These cutting tools are best suited to mass production environments where tool life productivity and versatility. HSS tools have taken the place of carbide tools due to their superior properties. But the greatest shortcome of HSS is that its usable cutting speed range is far lower when compared to carbide. This may hamper the growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Milling

Drilling

Tapping

Other

By End-Use

Automotive

Fabrication and Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

Marine and Aerospace & Defense

Energy and Power

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for high speed steel (HSS) metal cutting tools market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

