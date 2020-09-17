Interior Minister Amit Shah can resign from AIIMS, can participate in the monsoon session of parliament from Monday. Home Secretary Amit Shah fired from AIIMS expected to attend Mansu session starting Monday

India

oi-Akarsh Shukla

| Updated: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 7:40 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The Union’s Home Secretary Amit Shah was fired from All India of Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today. After recovery from the corona virus, he developed breathing problems after which he was admitted to AIIMS. Significantly, the monsoon session of Parliament is underway, and he is expected to be able to participate in the procedure from Monday. BJP’s loyal Amit Shah was re-admitted to AIIMS on Saturday night.

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached stage three of the trial

Let me tell you that Amit Shah was found corona-infected last month. He was then admitted to Medanta Hospital. Shah became Corona positive on August 2 and was released from hospital after recovery. A few days later, he deteriorated again and was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 with respiratory problems. He was fired from AIIMS on August 31. After this, four days ago on Saturday around 11 p.m., he again had trouble breathing and was admitted to AIIMS.

Home Secretary Amit Shah (in file photo) fired from AIIMS Delhi: Sources

He was released from the hospital after post-COVID care on August 30 and re-admitted for a full medical check-up on September 13. Pic.twitter.com/TLxd7KUzVX

– ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

These Union ministers have also been corona

The whole country is currently fighting the global coronavirus epidemic, no one has been left untouched by this common and special disease. Many ministers of the Union’s Home Secretary, the Central Government’s Minister of Health, have been infected with Corona so far. These include Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah, Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Union AYUSH Shripad Naik, the Minister of Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary. However, some of them are still under treatment and some ministers have recovered.

Person ran away from Mumbai to Indore with girlfriend, spoke to wife – I’m going to die corona, police kept looking for body in drain

Amit Shah’s first meeting, four days after joining AIIMS, kicked off a water supply project involving video conferencing. Know how many Union ministers are barred today, Coronavirus-infected Prime Minister Modi, veterans including President Rahul-Shah By explaining the chronology of the congratulations, Rahul posed the question: “ Modi’s government is in the Indian Army or China? PM Modi, Amit Shah, greeted the countrymen on ‘Hindi Day’, said – the identity of the country is the language Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad, said – a strong voice from the farmer who was lost forever RIP Raghuvansh Prasad Singh : Home These politicians, including Minister Amit Shah, UP CM, tweeted Home Secretary Amit Shah’s Health Bulletin, admitted AIIMS for routine check before session, Home Secretary Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS last night, struggled with breathing. Angry with the government, Kangana’s mother said to Shiv Sena, cowardly, bid that Amit Shah now launched dozens of projects in his parliamentary constituency after recovering from Corona, did he say something? Kangana Ranaut’s mom joins BJP, says PM won heart by giving assurance, now we’re fully with BJP

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed