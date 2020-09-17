J&K: Pakistani new move, preparations to give Gilgit-Baltistan full province status. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan’s new move, preparations to give Gilgit-Baltistan full province status

Preparation for granting full county status to Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistani media cite from the news that Imran Khan’s government is preparing to give Gilgit-Baltistan full provincial status. This information was given by a major minister of the Imran government. While India has warned Pakistan in clear terms that the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, is an integral part of India according to the legal and irrevocable accession. According to the Pakistani Media Express Tribune, Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister of Affairs of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, said on Wednesday that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit the area and make a formal announcement that Gilgit-Baltistan will grant full province status, after which he will be All kinds of constitutional rights will be encountered. (Photo symbol)

India has issued instructions to leave

Not only this, the Pakistani minister has said Imran Gilgit-Baltistan’s government will also adequately represent in all constitutional bodies, including the Pakistan National Assembly and Senate. Gandapur said, “After consultation with all stakeholders, the federal government has decided in principle to give all constitutional rights to Gilgit-Baltistan”. India has already told the government of Pakistan or its judiciary that it has no right to interfere with the areas that the country is illegally and forcibly occupied. India completely rejects such actions and frequent attempts at sweeping changes in the Pakistani-occupied territory under the Jammu and Kashmir region. In May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested Pakistan’s attempts to change Poco by Imran’s government, saying it should immediately leave the illegally occupied areas.

Work on the Mokpondas – Gandapur Special Economic Zone will begin

Gandapur has also said work will begin on the Mokpondas Special Economic Zone under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPCE). CPEC connects China’s Xinjiang province with the port of Gwadar in Baluchistan. It is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious multi-billion dollar project from China’s Xi Jinping government. India is opposed to the project from China, as this corridor would also run through an area in India that is under illegal occupation of Pakistan as PoK.