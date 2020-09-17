Legal AI Software market Expected to Grow at 1236 Million In Revenue by 2024- In New Research

The Legal AI Software Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Legal AI Software Market with Forecasts 2024.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2191091

The Legal AI Software size to grow from US$ 317 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,236 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 31.3% during 2019–2024. This report spread across 134 pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with 52 tables and 42 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Legal AI Software Market:

IBM (US)

OpenText (US)

Thomson Reuters (US)

Veritone (US)

ROSS Intelligence (US)

Luminance (US)

LexisNexis (US)

Neota Logic (US)

Everlaw (US)

Legalsifter (US)

Pensieve (India)

Cognitiv+ (UK)

Casetext (US)

Klarity (US)

Omni Software Systems (US)

Nalanda Technology (UK)

LawGeex (Israel)

Kira (US)

CaseMine (India)

The legal AI software market by solutions has software solutions and platforms segments.Software solutions have witnessed high adoption to achieve many benefits, such as smooth contract management process and analyzing legal data efficiently. It helps legal firms and professionals to manage their huge data and derive insights from them.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2191091

The legal AI software by end user has corporate legal departments, law firms, and other segments.The coporate legal department segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as legal AI software helps them in reducing the cost and stream lining work and processes, reducing repetitive tasks, and attorneys focusing more on building strategies, and increasing productivity.

The legal AI software market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR,owing to the increasing adoption of AI software solutions to manage the tasks efficiently and derive insights from the data.

Competitive Landscape of Legal AI Software Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup)

1.1 Progressive Companies

1.2 Responsive Companies

1.3 Dynamic Companies

1.4 Starting Blocks

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

Enquire before purchasing this report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2191091