Modi’s government makes black laws for the exploitation of agricultural workers: Rahul Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi says the Modi government is making black laws for the exploitation of peasants and workers

Modi's government makes black laws for the exploitation of agricultural workers: Rahul Gandhi

India

| Updated: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 7:39 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is constantly targeting Modi’s government over the issue of peasantry, unemployment, economic crisis and corona. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again accused the Center’s Narendra Modi government on Thursday of being anti-peasant, saying that the Modi government’s ‘black’ laws are made to exploit the peasant-farm workers economically.

Regarding the proposed agriculture and farming regulations, Rahul Gandhi said Modi had promised to double the farmers’ income. But the ‘black’ laws of the Modi government are made to exploit the peasant farm worker economically. This is a new form of ‘Zamindari’ and some of Modi ji’s ‘friends’ will be ‘Zamindars’ of New India. The agricultural market has shrunk, the country’s food security has been erased.

Let us tell you that ever since the central government has issued regulations for improvement in the agricultural sector. Since then, farmers have been protesting against this decision. Significantly, Congress on Thursday called agricultural produce and price insurance accounts anti-farmer, claiming that this will ruin farmers and also cause massive losses for states like Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had attacked the government over the details of a news report published in a media report. He said in his tweet that work is the honor of the people, how long will the government be reluctant to give work. He said in the tweet, that is why the youth of the country should celebrate ‘National Unemployment Day’ today. Work is respect. How long will the government shrink from paying this honor? ‘

