New Study-Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2024”

According to Market Study Report, Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Oil and Gas Cloud Application Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 9.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period.This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 123 Tables and 34 Figures is now available in this market research.

#Key Players- IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), AspenTech (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Workday (US), ABB (Switzerland), IFS (Sweden), Infor (US), RiskEdge Solutions (India), Seven Lakes Technologies (US), Bentley Systems (US), Aucerna (Canada), TIBCO (US), PetroDE (US), Sage Software Solutions (India), HPE (US), and Quorum software (US).

The oil and gas cloud application market by solution is segmented into Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), enterprise applications, Environmental, Health And Safety (EHS), security and, others (simulation and modeling, and operational analytics). The EAM segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to demand for high-functioning assets and uninterrupted uptime in the oil and gas industry to drive the growth of EAM solutions.

The oil and gas cloud application market by operation has been segmented into upstream, midstream and downstream. The upstream segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is working hard to leverage big data for gaining significant insights from the surge of structured and unstructured data. Hence, the upstream sector is moving toward cloud adoption for achieving cost efficiency at a rapid pace.

The MEA region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus of the oil and gas companies in the region to boost operational efficiency,reduce downtime, and offer safer operations are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

