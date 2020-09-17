New Study-Women’s Health Care Market Size, Share and Industry Outlook 2019-2024

The Women’s Health Care Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Women’s Health Care Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Global Women’s Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 Billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 146 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with 127 tables and 27 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Women’s Health Care Market:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Allergan (Dublin)

Merck & Co. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Amgen (US)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Lupin (India)

Blairex Laboratories (US)

Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US)

Eli Lilly And Company (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson(US)

On the basis of drug, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28).Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. The increasing unit demand for prolia due to the high prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis among women in the US is one of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this drug.

Based on application, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share of the women’s healthcare market in 2018.

North America, which comprises the US and Canada, forms the largest market for women’s healthcare. Growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending are some of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape of Women’s Health Care Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Players

