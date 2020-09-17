On Redfield’s contradictory statement about the vaccine and mask, President Trump said, “CDC director was confused.” On conflicting statement about vaccine and mask, President Trump said, ‘CDC director was confused’

The vaccine may be available in the second quarter or third quarter of 2021

Significantly, CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement to the Senate that widespread availability of a vaccine could come in the second or third quarter of 2021. Besides, many companies in the US are in the final stages of vaccine development and have expressed hope about it, but so far no vaccine has proven effective and safe.

I think there will be a vaccine coming soon: President Trump

President Trump addressed reporters at a press conference and said he believes a vaccine will be coming soon. He further stated that Redfield was called to inquire about the availability of the vaccine, and Redfield seemed confused with the question. Trump said in Redfield’s statement to the Senate, “I think he made a confused mistake. I don’t think he meant that, I believe he was confused.”

Trump is very excited about the progress of a vaccine ahead of the presidential election

Trump went on to state that a vaccine could be available in a few weeks and that there was a plan to distribute the vaccine widely shortly after it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. President Trump would like to see progress on a vaccine ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Masks can be more effective than vaccines: Redfield

Trump also criticized Redfield, saying the mask may be more effective than the vaccine. Trump was initially reluctant to urge Americans to wear masks. This is why many delectable programs still don’t cover their mouths and noses.

First, the mask is no more effective than a vaccine. I called with Redfield’s statement. In fact, Redfield said on Twitter late Wednesday that he believed 100% in the importance of a vaccine. He also wrote that a COVID-19 vaccine is the only one. That will return Americans to normal everyday life.

CDC Director Redfield is a member of Trump’s Coronovirus Task Force

Redfield, a member of Trump’s Coronovirus Task Force, said a vaccine could be ready by November or December, and the first dose could be given to those most vulnerable, but reiterated that the vaccine could be delivered by mid-2021. would be available. May be commonly available in.

The federal government will allocate vaccine to states previously proposed by the CDC

Redfield US The Senate Subcommittee on Appropriations told Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and related agencies that we want to be in a position to deliver it within 24 hours once (a) the vaccine is approved or approved. The federal government will assign the vaccines to the states previously recommended for vaccination by the US CDC.