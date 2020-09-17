Pakistan Does Not Even Respect ICJ’s Decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Ministry of Foreign Affairs | MEA on Pakistan ICJ Kulbhushan Jhadav case China border issue

India

New Delhi. India has said that Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian citizen imprisoned in Pakistani prison, will not be given the facilities that the international court has decided. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on Thursday that Pakistan has failed to fulfill its obligations to enforce the ICJ’s decision in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Pak has not yet taken any steps with regard to core issues such as providing relevant documents and granting the adviser access to Kulbhushan.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that due to tensions with China, China needs to work seriously with India to withdraw its troops completely. We hope that China will fully respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and make no further attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

At the same time, the government has taken the espionage of many Indian citizens, including the politicians of the Chinese company Zenhua Data, very seriously. Srivastava said we addressed the issue with China. The Chinese side says Zenhua Data is a private company and the Chinese government has nothing to do with it. However, to investigate this espionage case, the government has set up a committee of experts headed by the National Cyber ​​Security Coordinator, which will submit its report within 30 days.

Traditional Aid to Palestine

The State Department spokesman went on to say that we have traditional support for Palestine. We expect the resumption of negotiations for the acceptance of a two-state solution. Srivastava said we have been following the Abraham Accord between Israel, UAE, Bahrain and America. India has always supported peace and stability in Western Asia. We welcome these agreements to normalize relations between Israel-Bahrain and the UAE.

