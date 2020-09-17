Priyanka Gandhi said – unemployment should be seen from a human perspective, not a political perspective. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi says the problem of unemployment is not political but humanitarian

Congress with young people on unemployment

Priyanka Gandhi said that we must also fight in the streets and in the legislature so that the voice of the youth reaches the government. Priyanka told these young people that the problem of unemployment is not a political issue for us, but a human one. It is a matter of justice and should be viewed in a similar way. The Secretary-General of the Congress assured the young people that the Congress will not revert to this, the party will provide all possible assistance in this matter.

Young people talked about their problems

The young people who were connected via video conferences also presented their problems to Priyanka. The youth told how the results of exams linger for years. During this time, the youngsters also reported that some of the youngsters bore the cost even after teaching, but that too is closed in lockdown.

5 year contract black law

During this period, Priyanka Gandhi called the Uttar Pradesh government’s five-year contract a black law and said that we will have a policy in which the contract that offends the youth is not a law, but a law of honor. Let us know Priyanka Gandhi constantly raises unemployment. Also in a tweet, he said he also criticized the BJP for the police disembarkation that took place in Prayagraj. He wrote that it is unjust to hold back the recruitment of young people. If the young people take to the streets to claim their rights against this injustice, they should be heard. Your sticks cannot suppress this young challenge.