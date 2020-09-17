Pulwama-like terror attack averted, 52 kg explosive was found near Jammu and Kashmir highway. Pulwama-type attack averted, 52 kg of explosives found near Jammu Kashmir Highway: Army

India

Srinagar. The plan of a major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir has been thwarted by the security forces. The attack was planned in line with the Pulwama terrorist attack. Indian security forces have recovered approximately 52 kg of explosives near the Jammu and Kashmir highway. It is said that the terrorists would use this explosive for a major attack such as Pulwama. The terrorists hid the entire explosive in a plastic tank. The personnel of 42 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 130th Battalion recovered this explosive during a joint operation.

According to an army statement, a syntax tank was uncovered during a joint search in Karewa on Thursday morning at 8 a.m., in which a total of 52 kg of explosive material was found. There were 416 packs of explosives, each containing 125 grams. The military said another tank was found during the search, which had about 50 detonators. The site where the explosives were found is 9 km from the highway and the Pulwama attack site in 2019. On February 14 last year, more than 40 soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a car full of explosives into a convoy of security forces.

A few days later, the Indian Air Force carried out attacks for days to eliminate the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training facility in Balakot, Pakistan. A day after the air war took place on the LoC, the atmosphere had turned into something like a war between India and Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency recently said in the indictment form that Pakistan-based terrorist mastermind Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar were the main conspirators behind the Pulwama attack.

