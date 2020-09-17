Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 18. Billion by 2024” New Study

According to Market Study Report, Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market to grow from USD 10.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 18.0 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 153 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 103 tables and 43 figures is now available in this research.

By solution, the software segment is expected to hold a higher market share than the services segment during the forecast period. Telecom billing and revenue management providers offer single/standalone or integrated billing and revenue management software. These offerings help operators analyze, evaluate, and optimize each phase of the life cycle, and provide complete insights and intelligence into the revenue relationships of customers and service providers.

The convergence of fixed and mobile networks has compelled operators to launch cross-service offerings and more innovative pricing packages, thereby encouraging them to move away from solely prepaid or postpaid plans to hybrid account structures that support both scenarios. The efficient billing and charging solution helps service providers monetize opportunities presented by converged networks and embrace new business models. It enables them to capture and secure revenue streams and take advantage of business opportunities from both the traditional telecom services as well as digital services, 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT).

The market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE)that is driving the demand for telecom billing and revenue management solutions in this region.The major countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, would witness high growth rates in this region. APAC demonstrates a combination of high growth, developing economies, and increasing adoption of mobile and internet.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the telecom billing and revenue management market

To determine and forecast the global telecom billing and revenue management market based on solutions, telecom operator types, deployment types, and regions during the forecast period, and analyze various macro and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze each subsegment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To profile key market players comprising top vendors and startups; provide comparative analysis based on business overview, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the market’s competitive landscapes

#Key Players- Amdocs (US), Netcracker (NEC Corporation [Japan]), CSG Systems International(US), Oracle(US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Cerillion (UK), Mahindra Comviva (India), Optiva (Canada), Comarch S.A. (Poland), Nokia (Finland), SAP(Germany), HPE (US), Openet(Ireland), TEOCO (US), Intracom Telecom(Greece), Enghouse Networks (Canada), Nexign (Russia), Bearing Point (Netherlands), FTS (Israel),Subex (India), Sterlite Technologies(India), Tecnotree(Finland), Zuora (US), Apttus(US).