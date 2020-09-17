The man ran from Mumbai to Indore with his girlfriend, said to his wife – I’m going to die corona, police kept searching the body down the drain. Husband ran away from Mumbai to Indore with girlfriend talked to wife I’m going to die corona positive

The man used the excuse of a Corona virus infection to leave his wife and stay with his girlfriend. On July 24, the 28-year-old blamed his wife and told her that Corona was infected. He said I don’t want the family to get this infection, I am very upset and I am dying. On the other hand, the distraught woman got upset after crying, but she stopped, but the person cut the photo.

Going into hiding except bicycle and bag

Assistant police commissioner Vinayak Vasta says her husband turned off his cell after calling the woman. When the family went looking for him, his brother-in-law found his brother-in-law unclaimed on a street in Vashi. His bag, helmet and bag were also kept on the bike itself. After this, the family filed a report of her missing at Vashi police station.

Police also searched the area’s drain

Senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal shed more light on the case, saying that after the family’s complaint, a police team went looking for the person, fearing death, we also searched for him in ravines around Vashi. Not only searched all of Mumbai’s Covid centers, but nothing was found. Meanwhile, his phone was also being monitored.

Caught because of this mistake

Sanjeev Dhumal went on to say that after much searching, police found him from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. In fact, the person had removed the old SIM card from their phone and installed a new SIM card, thus detecting their location. Police found out through surveillance that the cell phone was driving in Indore. A police team reached Indore and the person was caught there.

Name changed to living with girlfriend

During questioning, the person said he changed his identity after reaching Indore. He was renamed to live in a rented house with his girlfriend. Significantly, amid the growing cases of Coronavirus in the country, this idea got to the person in this epidemic. It is said that he was in touch with his girlfriend for a long time and went to meet her after hiding from his wife.