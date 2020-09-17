Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama wrote a letter on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday expressing his gratitude for providing shelter. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama wishes Prime Minister Modi on his 70th birthday

India

Published: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 5:35 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. The Dalai Lama has written his best wishes. Let us tell you that the Dalai Lama sent a birthday special to Prime Minister Modi at a time when tension with China over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in East Ladakh continues. China views the Dalai Lama as a separatist. This letter from the Dalai Lama was written to PM Modi from Thekchen Choling in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, where the Dalai Lama currently resides.

Tibetans regard India as Aryabhoomi

The Dalai Lama has written in his letter that on Prime Minister Modi’s 70th birthday, the Dalai Lama wishes him the best and prays for his good health. In addition, in his letter, he also praised the Indian principles of nonviolence and compassion. The Dalai Lama wrote: “This is an extremely difficult year. People all over the world are currently scared of the coronavirus. I hope the international community will work together to stop this. The Dalai Lama also pointed out in his letter that people of Tibetan descent who settle in India still consider it an Aryabhoomi. Prime Minister Modi and the Dalai Lama met in 2010. At the time, he was the CM of Gujarat. But after becoming prime minister, the two have not yet met.

Thank you for hosting 61 years

He wrote: ‘For the past 61 years it has been a home to the Tibetan community in exile and. On this occasion, I would like to thank again the people of India and the people of India for adopting us so much from themselves. The Dalai Lama reached Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh in 1959 after the failed military uprising in Tibet. Hence, to date, China continues to express its opposition to Arunachal Pradesh. China often rejects the Dalai Lama’s answer, stating that he had to flee to save his life due to the increasing action of the Chinese military. The Dalai Lama said in 2017 that the kind of reception he received 58 years ago in Tawang was a ‘moment of freedom’ for him.

