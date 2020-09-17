To get rid of pollution now, IARI has developed a technology to make starch in manure. The Delhi government will use IARI’s technology, which turns parali into a fertilizer, to remove pollution

Straw makes fertilizer, removes pollution

Every year the people of Delhi-NCR are forced to face massive pollution from pollution after harvesting paddy rice. The reason for this is that after the rice crop is harvested from the fields, the residue remains, the farmers start burning the field there for the next crop. This makes much of the country cloudy in the sky. However, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute has created a special biodegradant, which after dissolving in water and spraying on the starch, converts it into organic fertilizer in about a month. Later, farmers can use this manure to plow the fields, making the soil of that field stronger and more fertile through organic manure.

Delhi government is being sprayed for free

Delhi Government Minister of Environment Gopal Rai had come to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute to take stock of this technology, which turned parali into manure, and demonstrated it by scientists standing before him. During this time, the solution prepared from biodegradation was machine sprayed onto the starch. In addition to spraying, this process also uses a machine that separates the soil and pebbles contained therein. Gopal Rai has said that this technique can solve the problem of burning straw. He also said the Delhi government will provide this facility to the farmers free of charge so that the farmers in the field can make stubble.

Burning straw in cold weather increases pollution

In addition, the Delhi Environment Minister said that the pollution situation in Delhi is very dangerous during the cold days. Of the pollution caused in Delhi last year, 44 percent was due to the burning of stubble, the remainder to Delhi. He said there are 20 million tons of straws per year in Punjab alone, and about 90 tons were burned last year. Almost 70 lakh tons of straw is produced in Haryana and 12.30 lakh tons of straw was also burned there last year, causing Delhi to contend with a very serious contamination situation.

Other states can get rid of pollution too

Gopal Rai said the central government has come up with a plan whereby the government gives half of the money to the farmers and the other half to the farmers to buy the machine to deal with the stubble problem. He said the government will bear all the costs of the spraying in Delhi so that farmers will not have to bear additional burdens. He said he will also talk to the governments of UP, Haryana and Punjab about this so that a model can be developed so that farmers are not taxed without burden and other states besides Delhi can solve the pollution problem.