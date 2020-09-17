Top Trends in “Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market to 2022” – Regional Analysis and Company Profiles

The Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market with Forecasts 2021.

The COVID-19 impact on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market size is projected to grow from USD 23.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 38.6 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled n the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market:

IBM (US)

FICO (US)

SAS Institute (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

DXC Technology (US)

SAP (Germany)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Fiserv (US)

NICE Systems (Israel)

Experian (US)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US)

TransUnion (US)

FRISS (Netherlands)

Dell Technologies (US)

Wirecard (Germany)

Software AG (Germany)

Easy Solutions (US)

Kount (US)

Hitachi Vantara (US)

imility (US)

Under the fraud type segment, the internet sales frauds subsegment is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. During the unprecedented and uncertain times due to COVID-19, millions of individuals are working from home and opting for online purchases of products and services.

The BFSI segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the FDP market during the forecast period, followed by healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and others. Cyber-attacks and fraud concerns are rising, as consumers are adapting to the new digital payment environment.

The healthcare systems need scalable and secured IT infrastructure to manage and maintain patient information with high speed and flexibility. The requirement of highly technological healthcare systems is increasing rapidly amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. The healthcare systems need scalable and secured IT infrastructure to manage and maintain patient information with high speed and flexibility.

