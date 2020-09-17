Trending Report-E-bike Market to 2025: Growing Steady at 9.01% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 38.6 Billion

The E-bike Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on E-bike Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Global E-bike Market is estimated to be USD 21.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 38.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.01%.

#Key Players- Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan),Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan),Accell Group N.V (Netherlands),,Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd (China),Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China),Pedego Electric Bikes (US),Merida Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan),Trek Bicycle Corporation (US),Specialized Bicycles (US).

The class-III e-bike segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global e-bike market. Class-III e-bikes, which are also known as speed pedal-assisted electric bicycle, provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stop providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 28 mph. These e-bikes are allowed on roads, adjacent bike lanes, or private property due to their higher speed than the other two classes, i.e. class-I and class-II.

Class-I e-bikes are anticipated to hold the largest share of the e-bike market. Class-I e-bikes provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stop providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 20 mph. This type of e-bike can operate on any paved surface. Also, class-I e-bikes are compatible with e-bike laws of most of the countries.

