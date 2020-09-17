UK Insurance Aggregators Market Report-Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“UK Insurance Aggregators 2018”, report explores consumer purchasing behavior through price comparison sites and how it is changing. It discovers what is most influential to customers when selecting a policy through the channel and reveals the brand strategies of the four leading sites. Their distinct approaches to advertising are also highlighted, as well as key factors that will influence the market over the coming years – including regulation and new technology.

The proportion of consumers using aggregators for research purposes rose in three of the four leading personal lines categories in 2017, after continuously declining for three consecutive years in all four lines. The motor and pet lines saw rises of just under 5.0 percentage points as consumers looked for savings when faced with increasing premiums in both sectors. However, this increased traffic did not necessarily lead to more purchases through price comparison websites.

Scope of this Report-

– Three of the four main aggregators reported an improved year-on-year financial performance.

– Web traffic increased but dominance in individual channels declined as consumers opted to go direct to insurers.

– Confused.com was the only aggregator to launch a large-scale campaign up to H1 2017, but Comparethemarket.com and Moneysupermarket.com released theirs later in the year.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Read about differences in pricing between the top four comparison sites.