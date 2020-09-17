Violence in Delhi: Court orders accused to send indictment form, next hearing is on September 21 Karkardooma court orders accused to file charges, next hearing on September 21

India

oi-Akarsh Shukla

| Updated: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 6:30 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Today, the Karkardooma court took note on behalf of the Delhi police of the charges against the riot accused in the violent clash in northeast Delhi in February. The court ordered the Delhi police to send a copy of the charge form to the accused on the charge form. The court has set September 21 as the next hearing on the matter. Explain that in the Delhi violence case, police had charged 15 people in Karkardooma District Court.

According to sources, the police charge form included Tahir Hussain, Mohammad Parvez Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas, Saifi Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Miran Haider, Safura Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shahdab Ahmed, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Taslim Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammad Salim The names of Khan and Athar Khan are included. In this case, the Delhi Police Special Branch told Judge Amitabh Rawat to the additional hearings that the accusation form laid the basis for the suspect’s CDR (call data record) and WhatsApp chat.

Omar Khalid was recently arrested in this case. According to the information, Omar Khalid was arrested for speeches before the arrival of US President Donald Trump and for the call reports and meetings of the conversations with the accused and the statements of the accused, in which he described them as conspirators. Umar Khalid has been arrested under UAPA. According to sources, Umar Khalid was called for questioning. Omar Khalid was arrested after several hours of interrogation. A petition filed with the Supreme Court ordered Delhi police to preserve closed TV channel (CCTV) footage of the insurgent areas between February 23 and March 1.

CBI Court Orders FIR Against Former Minister Arun Shourie In Laxmi Vilas Hotel Udaipur Case

To get rid of the pollution, IARI has developed a technology for composting the stove. Sanjay Singh asked questions about ‘Playing on the record’ in Parliament, asked Sudhanshu: Have the British run away from Charkha? Opposition leaders dissatisfied with president’s investigation into Delhi riots, demand for intervention; Former IPS Letter To Investigate Delhi Riots; What will BJP leaders give on ‘permit’? Every third person in Delhi has fallen victim to corona found in 33% Antibody, you know what it means? Delhi Riot: FIR Filed Against Leaders Giving Provocative Speech, Hearing Today in High Court: SSR Case: Actress Rakulpreet Singh Reaches High Court, Appeal for Media Prohibition Reaches 51 Lakh Coronavirus Cases, 97894 New Patient Was Not Received for 5 Months salary for 12 university employees of DU, teachers open front against Delhi government, fear of torrential rain in many states of the country, 3 days warning issued, see full list of police filed in Delhi riots 10,000 Sheets with magazines, names of 15 suspects involved in fire at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, seven fire engines rushed to the site

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You are already signed in