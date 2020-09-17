World Bank Claims – It will take 5 years to improve the state of the world economy. World economy takes 5 years to recover from Covid-19-World Bank

Thursday, September 17, 2020

New Delhi: Corona virus, which started in Wuhan, China, spread around the world in two to three months. That is why many countries implemented a strict lockdown between February and May. As a result, it also had a very bad effect on the world economy. Gradually, most countries are trying to get the economy back on track through unlock, but in the meantime, the World Bank has released troubling news.

Chief economist Carmen Reinhart of the World Bank held a press conference in the Spanish capital Madrid on Thursday. In doing so, he discussed Corona and the global economy. In his view, even if all countries lift the lockdown provisions, it could take up to five years to get back to normal. In addition, the recession will last longer in some countries. According to him, the effects of this recession will be more on the poor of rich countries, as inequality will increase there.

According to Reinhart, Corona has caused more trouble for poor countries. The situation there will be more challenging than the rich countries. Moreover, this will be the first time in 20 years that the poverty rate has increased worldwide. On the face of it, this World Bank report is very worrying, as today millions of people have lost their jobs due to corona.

GDP has shocked

The coronavirus has hit the Indian economy the most. Where GDP has declined by 23.9 percent historically. At the same time, Britain’s GDP has fallen by 21.7 percent, in France by 18.9 percent and in America by 9.1 percent. China has tackled GDP by spreading the coronavirus around the world. There is a growth of plus 3.2 percent in GDP.

