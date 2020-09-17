Worryingly, 66 lakh people, including engineers, doctors, teachers, lost jobs between May and August. Between May and August, 66 lakh people, including engineers, doctors and teachers, lost jobs

Concerned report from CMIE

According to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), employment has reached a minimum level after 2016 due to the high number of lost jobs. It has also cut all jobs created in the past four years. While five million (50 lakh) industrial workers were laid off from May to August. According to a report prepared based on data from the 20th wave of the Consumer Pyramid Household Survey released every four months from CMIE’s weekly analysis, professional white-collar workers and other workers have suffered the greatest job losses among wage earners.

So many jobs this year

These include software engineers, doctors, teachers, accountants, analysts, and types in addition to those who are professionally qualified and employed in some private or government organizations. However, it does not include qualified self-employed professional entrepreneurs. The number of white-collar workers employed in the country in May-August 2019 was 18.8 million (a confirmed 88 lakhs), which is down to 12.2 million i.e. 1 crore 22 lakhs in May-August 2020.

Great decline in employment since 2016

This figure is the lowest of salaried workers working in the industry since 2016. CMIE said the lockdown has also eliminated new jobs revealed last year. According to CMIE, it was the second biggest loss for industrial workers. “By a comparable year-on-year comparison, there are five million employees in the sector. According to CMIE, this is a 26% drop in employment among industrial workers in a year.

Damage to medium, small and micro industrial units

However, the CMIE stated in its report that the decline in industrial workers’ employment largely reflects the loss suffered by small industrial units in lockdown. This reflects the recent crisis in medium, small and micro industrial units. According to the report, the lockdown did not affect white-collar writing industry clerks, primarily desk workers, ranging from secretaries and office workers to BPO / KPO workers, data entry operators and types.