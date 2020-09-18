18 Chinese jets enter the Taiwanese border, the Taiwan Air Force responds, tensions in both countries are mounting. taiwan scrables jet while 18 chinese jets buzzed in taiwan skies

China annoyed by the entry of the American officer

China is shocked by the arrival of a US official in Taiwan. This is why China’s anti-submarine jets flew over the border into Taiwan a day earlier. On Friday, 18 Chinese warplanes flew into the border with Taiwan. In view of China’s action, the Taiwan Air Force immediately took action and flew its planes to chase Chinese planes.

China announced the exercise

China had previously announced that it would conduct maneuvers near Taiwan. China claims that Taiwan is under its jurisdiction and has territory. Because of this he does this practice in his field. At the same time, President Sai-Ing-Wen sees Taiwan as a sovereign nation. She does not see Taiwan as part of the One China policy. China is angry with this attitude and has talked about using violence against Taiwan.

America’s greatest official visits in four decades

This tension can be seen in the era when US Undersecretary of Finance Keith Crutch arrives in Taipei for a three-day visit. Keith is the most senior United States official for the past four decades. China indicates that every country is opposed to Taiwan. But China is stunned by the arrival of a US official despite China’s opposition. Earlier last month, China had opposed the arrival of a US representative.

Taiwan has also deployed a defensive missile system

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said 18 Chinese fighter jets had crossed borders, which were much higher than last time. According to Ministry of Defense information, two H-6 bombers, 8 J-16 fighters, 4 J-10 fighters and 4 J-11 fighters infiltrated the Taiwan Strait in the southwestern region of Addis. In response, the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) sent fighter jets to pursue. Also deployed air defense missile system. Please tell us that ROCAF is Taiwan Air Force. Taiwan calls itself the Republic of China while China calls itself the People’s Republic of China.

Beijing told the necessary steps

In Beijing, Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang described the exercise as an appropriate and necessary action. Ren accused Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of complicity with the US, calling Taiwan an entirely internal issue of China. However, the Chinese Ministry of Defense has not provided much information about the maneuvers.

