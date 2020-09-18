AAP’s Goa State convenor resigns, important thing written in tweet | Aam Aadmi Party Goa Convenor Elvis Gomes resigns

‘Don’t make guesses’

Let me tell you that former bureaucrat Ilvis Gomes was the prime ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi party in the Goa 2017 elections. The Aam Aadmi party contested 39 seats in Goa with 40 meeting places, but didn’t win a single seat. Ilvis Gomes tweeted after his dismissal, saying, ‘There should be no speculation that I am leaving the post. I have decided to leave my post in favor of the party and on the ground floor I will continue to work for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Pramod Sawant attacked the government

During this, said Elvis Gomes, ‘Aam Aadmi Party’s mass base among the people of Goa is constantly growing. Pramod Sawant’s government of the state has been a failure on all fronts and there is resentment among the people. The failure of the government of Goa to prevent the coronavirus and treat infected patients questions their intentions and strategy for working. Adequate beds are not available for patients in hospitals. Government hospitals are in a bad state and private hospitals that have been converted into Kovid centers are also full of beds.

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted

At the same time, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister and party leader tweeted about Ilvis Gomes’s resignation, “You are identified in Goa as a great, honest and hard-working leader of the Aam Aadmi party.” It is worth noting that Goa’s previous Secretary of State, Pradeep Padgaonkar, has also resigned for health reasons.

Also read – Who is Harsimrat Kaur Badal, what is the real reason for resigning from the Modi cabinet