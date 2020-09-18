After Harsimrat’s resignation, said Sanjay Raut, the minister resigns, something is wrong with the NDA. Sanjay Raut says there is something wrong with the nondisclosure agreement why everyone is leaving.

India

oi-Ankur Singh

| Updated: Friday, September 18, 2020, 8:01 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The opposition is constantly attacking the government over the peasant law. Even Shiromani Akali Dal, Member of Parliament and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur, who was an ally in the downtown NDA government, resigned as minister. After which Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut attacked BJP. Sanjay Raut said that if the things Prime Minister Narendra Modi says before this bill, even after that, your ministers resign, something is definitely wrong. Raut said it is a pure lie that we have left the NDA, the politics of lies has forced us. We were both the oldest of our companions, while the rest were merely paying guests.

Sanjay Raut said that even after the things the Prime Minister said, the Shiromani Akali Dal left the NDA, the Shiv Sena left the NDA first, that is, something is wrong. The government should include everyone on the farming issue. As the parties split from the NDA, it appears that the NDA did not exist. Even today, the Akali Dal and we are together. Raut said the most talked about peasant law is being done now, it should have happened sooner, because at the moment this law is due to be sent to the Select Committee, we will talk to Sharad Pawar about this issue and talk to Congress and everyone else and Will take decide

Let us know that on Thursday the agricultural law was passed in the Lok Sabha. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal and a minister in the central government, resigned as minister in protest against the bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported this bill in the interests of farmers. The prime minister said the people who ruled this country for decades and did nothing to strengthen the peasants should be careful about the politics of such people. These people advocate for middlemen who falsely rob farmers’ profits. Explain that on Thursday agricultural laws were passed in the Lok Sabha, against which Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned as minister. In addition, Congress, TMC and RSP were also against this bill in Lok Sabha.

Also read- Agricultural law 2020 is beneficial to farmers, opposition misleads the country by lying: Narendra Singh Tomar

Sanjay Raut’s Taunting in Rajya Sabha- Is this why not only Bollywood but also the culture of the country is being vilified as some people recover from Corona after eating Bhabhi ji’s papad: Sanjay Raut Fact Check: Find Out What Sanjay Raut Goes Viral Truth of dance video? Will Kangana Ranaut be part of BJP’s campaign in Bihar elections? You know what did Fadnavis in charge say? Kangna said once she reached Chandigarh she got lakhs if she saved her life, and told the Shiv Sena again, Sonia said her POK statement was correct, said – I was beaten up, beaten up by the former officer who claimed being a defender: Sanjay Raut Ex-soldiers were attacked in UP, but the Defense Secretary didn’t call them, Sanjay Raut targeted the BJP for Kangana Ranaut, the actress gave a sharp answer, Sanjay Raut said, as she said the former naval officer slammed, said “ If random People lose control if it happens ” BJP leader complains to Sanjay Raut to police, actress Kangana Ranaut will use Maharashtra governor on Sunday to meet Maharashtra governor, Sanjay Raut arrested because of threat, himself. I told Dawood’s special, ATS is investigating

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You are already signed in