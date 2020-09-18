After the migrant workers surrounded Modi’s government on Corona Warriors, Rahul Gandhi said the attack. Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Corona Warriors

New Delhi. After the migrant workers, the Narendra Modi government in the center is now surrounded by the case of doctors and medical personnel who were killed in the coronavirus epidemic. In fact, recently in response to a written question in the government’s Rajya Sabha, it was said that they have no records of doctors, nurses or medical personnel who have died fighting the coronavirus. Now, former Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Modi government over this issue.

Rahul Gandhi, while sharing a news of the Modi government’s statement in the Rajya Sabha, said on his Twitter account: ‘Unfavorable data-free Modi government! Their safety and respect is more important than playing a board, lighting a lamp. Why did Modi Government offend Corona Warrior so much? Let us tell you that Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Secretary of State for Health and Family Welfare, in Rajya Sabha, had said health services are under the state government, so the Center has no data on this.

