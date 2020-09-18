After the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur, there was increasing pressure on Dushyant Chautala in Haryana, who met CM Khattar urgently. After Akali Harsimrat Kaur Move, Press BJP’s Haryana Ally Dushyant Chautala About Peasant Bill

Deputy CM Chautala met with CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP). Dushyant Chautala is the head of JJP. Following the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday (September 18), the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, met with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. After this, Dushyant Chautala spoke with the leaders of the party. The JJP party has 10 MLAs in Haryana with 90 seats, and last year the JJP helped bring the BJP to power. It is said that Chautala went to talk to CM Khattar about the farmers’ doubts.

Congress said lust for power over farmers’ interests

Excavations at Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) and Dushyant Chautala, Congress Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda tweeted, “This question is heightened after Akali Harsimrat ji’s resignation – when all parties in Punjab are united in favor of the farmer.” Taxes could run counter to these deadly peasant ordinances, so why are Haryana’s ruling BJP-JJP leaders betraying the farmers? Lust for power over peasant interests.

In another tweet, he said: ‘Punjab’s Akali Dal, AAP showed courage in Parliament to oppose 3 anti-peasant ordinances with Congress, but unfortunately BJP’s Haryana, JJP leaders betrayed the farmer for power talks. Are doing If all the parties of Punjab can unite in favor of the farmer, why not Haryana BJP-JJP?

Ruckus on Agricultural Accounts 2020

There is a fierce battle in the country over the three main accounts related to the agricultural sector. One of the three main bills related to agriculture is the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020. The second is the Farmers (Endowment and Security) Agreement on Price Assurance and the third is the Agricultural Services Bill (2020) .

Pawn Modi tweeted about this, saying, “These bills will really free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles. This agricultural reform will provide the farmers with new opportunities to sell their products, which will increase their profits. While our agricultural sector benefits from modern technology. the farmers will become empowered. “

