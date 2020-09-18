Agricultural Law 2020 is beneficial for farmers, opposition misleads country by lying: Narendra Singh Tomar | Agricultural Law 2020 Opposition is misleading the country by lying, Narendra Singh Tomar said

India

Published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 7:41 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Farmers’ protests against the central government’s agricultural law are growing day by day. Meanwhile, the bill has also fiercely opposed the opposition, with many experienced leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Capt Amarinder Singh and Digvijay Singh, targeting Modi’s government on the matter. Following an all-round protest, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tweeted retaliation against the opposition on Friday. In it, he called the 2020 Agriculture Act beneficial to farmers and accused the opposition of misleading the public.

Narendra Singh Tomar wrote, “Some political parties are making unsuccessful attempts to mislead the people of the country by spreading lies. The Agriculture Bill 2020 is an important step by the Modi government to be fully farmer-friendly and to increase their income. Identify the lie, support the truth…. Earlier in his statement, he had said that these bills will bring revolutionary changes to the lives of peasants. He called Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation a political helplessness.

What did Harsimrat Kaur say about the agricultural law?

A day after her resignation from the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she was deeply saddened that she was not being heard. All farmers’ fears must be allayed before these bills can be settled. Badal said in an interview with PTI that “I have continuously asked the government not to pursue the agricultural accounts without allay all the fears and fears of the farmers. These accounts should be referred to the select committee of the parliament. And the government should talk to all parties involved, especially farmers. “

Digvijay Singh’s advice to Dushyant Chautala – ‘Aid will be defeated by anti-peasant law’

