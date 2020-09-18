Agricultural Law: Congress Raises Drama Over Harsimrat Kaur’s Resignation, APP Also Raises Questions Farm Bill 2020: Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s Resignation Is ‘Out Of Coercion,’ Congress Said, See AAP Response

Congress calls Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation a ‘drama’

But the Punjab Congress government has questioned the resignation, with Punjab Congress Chairman Sunil Jakhar calling the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union cabinet a coercion, telling the media on Friday that it was forcibly raised Gaya Kadam is not ready for any love for the farmers, for 4 months they tried to fool the farmers but made themselves laughed at, lost their respect in the NDA, their relationship with the farmers There is no reason, Modi ji agreed to dump them. The Shiromani Akali Dal not only lost face, but also lost the chair.

‘The resignation of Harsimrat makes no sense’

So before that, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the cabinet of the Union is a very small and delayed step. It won’t make any difference. The Chief Minister said Harsimrat’s resignation was nothing more than a fraud to fool Punjab’s farmers.

‘Farmers fail to mislead Jatbandhis’

While Amarinder Singh said he (Akali Dal) would fail to deceive the peasants, Punjab president of the second Aam Aadmi party Bhagwant Mann also said Harsimrat’s resignation now has no meaning. He should have taken this step earlier, it was only done to mislead farmers, but farmers also know the reality.

What did Harsimrat Kaur Badal say?

Just hours before the passage of these bills in the Lok Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted that I resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest at anti-peasant ordinances and bills, standing next to her as the daughter and sister of farmers Proud of ‘.