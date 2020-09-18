AIIMS Experts Claim – Corona Vaccine Research Moves in the Right Direction AIIMS Dr Sanjay Rai Said Clinical Trial for COVID 19 Vaccine is Underway with Good Sample Size

India

oi-ashutosh tiwari

| Updated: Friday, September 18, 2020, 5:43 PM [IST]

New Delhi: Corona virus infection is spreading rapidly in India causing more than 95 thousand cases to be reported daily. Meanwhile, some relief news has also surfaced that the trial with the Corona vaccine in India is heading in the right direction. In addition, doctors and scientists have also expressed their satisfaction with this.

According to Dr. Sanjay Rai, head of the community medicine department at AIIMS, is heading the trial of the Corona vaccine in India in the right direction. His Face-2 currently runs on more than 600 volunteers. If everything goes according to plan, he says the coronavirus could reach every corner of the world next year.

Dr. Rai K said that between April and May, ICMR had conducted a number of main investigations in many places. In which 6.4 million adults over 18 years old have been found infected. This Siro study only shows the direction of infection, while the testing shows the actual number of infections. Currently, daily cases are increasing rapidly due to increasing testing.

How many cases in India?

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 96,424 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours and 1,174 deaths have occurred. The total number of positive cases in the country has risen to 52,14,678, including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured / discharged / migrated, and 84,372 deaths. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 6,15,72,343 sample tests have been conducted on the coronavirus as of September 17.

